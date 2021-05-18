Tension after deadly attack on military barrack

By Bakindo Stephen

The community of Bara-oloBoma in Maridi County Western Equatoria State are still living in fear after the deadly attack over the weekend in a SSPDF military Barack where two officers and a civilian were shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Speaking toJuba Monitor by phone from Mambe Payam, Chief David Malish saida soldier, a police officer and a 12 years old girlwere killed in the attack.

However,Malishurged theauthorities to intervene and help in containing the situation.

“I am calling on the authorities to intervene in and address these issues so that the communities will not live-in fear. Schools have just opened. How can our children go to school if there is insecurity? Again this is farming season. We don’t know where these people come from. This act will affect food production this year,” he urged.

For his part Maridi county Commissioner Simon Sirri Alfred confirmed to the media that the three people weremurderedby unknown gunmen in Bara-olo military Barracks.

Mr. Sirri urgedthe communities of Bara-oloBoma and MambePayam to stay calm as joint military patrol conducted search to trace the assailants inthe area.

No one has claimed the responsibility of the attack on the SSPDF base in the area.