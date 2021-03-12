Ten year old boy shot dead

By Mabor Riak Magok

A ten (10) year old boy was shot dead in Rumbek, Lakes State while reading Facebook messages, Police authorities in Rumbek said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Brigadier General MakurDak said the 10-year-old boy was shot dead by unknown gunmen at their house during night time.

“The boy was reading Facebook messages and playing with phone in the house, unfortunately the criminals came and shot the boy thinking he might be an elderly person,”Brig. Gen.Dak explained.

He said the boy is identified as Majok Lago Majok, his father is a police officer.

“Our people do not listen to most of the advises the police authorities used to give them. We are their authorities here, they are not supposed to defy what we are telling them always just for the sake of their own lives. We have been telling them several times to stop random killings, looting of cattle and properties,”he said.

Gen. Dak warned the armed youth to stop random killings and looting of properties and cattle in the State.

Lakes State has witnessed continuous killings which are necessitated by cattle rustling and criminal road ambushes for quite long.