Ten-year-old boy commits Suicide inJuba’s suburb

By Nema Juma

Police in juba has confirmed that over the weekend, a boy of ten years old committed suicide in Nyakuran west Juba suburb.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on Phone, the spokesperson of National Police service, Daniel Justine, said that the ten-year boy committed suicide and the case has been opened in Nyakurun west.

“The investigation is going on because a child committing suicide is normal thing, so we have our child protection unit doing their work and the report will come out soon,” Daniel said.

Meanwhile according to the neighbor who preferred anonymity, in the area said that the incident happened on Sunday adding that he does not understand what was happening in the area because the cases of committing suicide has increased.

“Even last week there is another person who committed suicide and also before this, there was another one who committed suicide so, at the moment there are almost four cases,” he said.

He added that this issue is not happening to only children,it’s also happening to big people with wives and children.

“I heard that his mother had sent him to the shopbefore she left from home then one of the neighbors found out the boy has committed suicide, she immediately called the mother on phone for her to come back home and witness what happened ” he narrated.

However,several cases of suicide have been reported in South Sudan this year.