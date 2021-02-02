Ten people admitted at Bor hospital following wrestling violence.

By Deng Ghai Deng

At least 10 people have been admitted to Bor hospital following the clashes during the wrestling match on Sunday.

The Jonglei state police spokesman lieutenant colonel John Mawut Ngang told Juba Monitor that the wrestling match between Gwalla and Pathuyith sections turned violence after Gwall’s star Awar Piok was defeated by Pathuyith Star Majur Ayuen.

“The wrestling became violence when one person from one of the sections who participated in the match got defeated. The brother of the one defeated went running with the stick to beat the person who defeated his brother.” Said Mawut

Mawut said one of the suspects who instigated the violence has been apprehended and he is under police custody awaiting court trial.

Mawut urged the two communities involved in the fight to remain clam as the state authorities handle the matter.

An activist based in Bor has condemned the violence saying wrestling games should be used to promote peace.

David Garang Goch, the chairman of Jonglei Civil Society Network urged the state authorities to investigate the cause of the Sunday fight and make sure the perpetrators face justice.