Ten IDPs arrested for church violence in Awerial

By Deng Ghai Deng

At least 10 Internally Displaced Persons have been arrested for church violence in Awerial County of Lakes State.

Over the weekend, a church service in lakes state’s Awerial County turned violent when some rival members of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan fought in what appeared to be fighting between the supporters of the dismissed Bishop Ruben Akurdid and Primate Justin Badi.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Awerial County’s Commissioner Simon JokGeng, revealed that the worshipers at Zone 2 church in Mingkaman IDP camp exchanged blows during a church service.

“There was one of the priests who didn’t talk very well, so that’s where the problem started. So they were fighting and actually, we apprehended them and took them to the police. So they are under investigation now. I heard that these people divided themselves based on their sections in Bor, there are people of Akurdid and there are people of Anur.” Geng said

He added that church leaders should promote peaceful coexistence among the residents of Ming-kaman IDP camp and Awerial community.

“It’s something sad, very sad because they are the ones preaching the word of peace, don’t kill, don’t make mistakes and don’t do that. And now it’s the Church to do that. It’s like a doctor who says don’t smoke and he happens to be the one doing it.” Geng added

Colonel John BolTiar, the Awerial County’s Police Inspector confirmed the incident. He said police and other organized forces have arrested over 10 suspects as well as some members of the clergy. Tiar said the suspects are currently undergoing police investigations.

“The situation is calm now. From that day up to now, there is nothing more that happened after the suspects and those involved in the violence were arrested. The commissioner has directed us to have all of them arrested and to be investigated as to what caused the violence. I am now doing the investigations so that those found innocent will be released. The reason for the fighting is not very clear.” Tiar said

David Akau, the Bishop of Awerial Diocese of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan condemned the Sunday’s incident. Akau said he will investigate the incident and take some disciplinary measures against the church leaders who instigated the violence.

“Those who caused that conflict within the church are going to be disciplined; so we are going to follow some processes and make investigations. When we get the people who actually caused that conflict, we are going to leave them aside, we have to discipline them to show the people that we are here to come to church to pray but we have a system. And our system says go to church to pray, respect yourself, respect your God and also respect others.” Akau said

Bishop Akau said Sunday’s violence is the first of its kind in Mingkaman since the displaced persons from Bor resettled in the area following the 2013 conflict and floods in 2020. Bishop Akau urged the IDPs to remain calm and embrace peace in the New Year 2022.

Members of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan in Jonglei state are divided, with Bishop Akurdid’s supporters calling themselves “independent ECS”. Those allied to Bishop Moses Anur and Archbishop Justin BadiArama are running a parallel administration. Some Anglican members from the two groups have confronted each other, including a gun fight. In December 2020, two young men were injured during an exchange of gunfire after the police attempted to close the Langbaar B church in Bor.

The standoff between Bishop Akurdid and ECS primate Justin BadiArama began in August 2020 when Badifired Akurdid from his post as Archbishop of Jonglei Internal Province and the Bishop of Bor Diocese after he established three additional dioceses including Makuac, Anyidi and Kolnyang within the Jonglei internal province without consulting other church officials. Arama appointed Moses Anur to replace Akurdid who was supposed to retire because of his age but Akurdid filed a case in Juba’s high court challenging his dismissal. The court dismissed the case and referred it to a church tribunal for settlement.