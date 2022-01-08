jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, January 8th, 2022
Ten houses blackened in a fire outbreak at PoC Site

By Bida Elly David

At least ten houses got blackened earlier this week after an NGO office wedged fire at the protection of Civilians (PoC) site along Yei road

Speaking to the Media, camp one chairperson Peter Malual said the incident transpired around 5 Pm in the evening hours when most inhabitants were busy running their usual undertakings.

‘’The fire incident transpired at around 5Pm in the evening leaving five shelters, church, foreign shop burned into ashes’’

Furthermore, Malual reiterated that the origin of the fire was not known and yet to be triggered by the fretful body ensuing it.

‘’The reason for the fire outbreak was not known and yet to be triggered by the body concerned since there was no clear evidence to prove it. We thank the National police and the fire brigade for having responded to the tragedy’’ Malual lamented

However, Malual jagged out that intensification of the outbreak never transpired due to the speedy response from the National Police as well as the State fire brigade who made efforts to ensure that multiple houses survived the fire.

‘’The police and the fire brigade team helped a lot in ensuring that the fire did not intensify. Their efforts played a great role in avoiding multiple burn of houses’’ Malual said

He urged people to be careful since most bushes across the Country, especially during the dry season are burned as farmers prepare their farms ready for cultivation.

