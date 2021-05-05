jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, May 6th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialTELL FAMILIES OF THE PLANE CRASH VICTIMS TRUTH
Editorial

TELL FAMILIES OF THE PLANE CRASH VICTIMS TRUTH

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

It is the right of the families of the victims of Pieri plane crash to demand justice for the loved ones who are no longer with them and they only live to remember by imaginations and images. It is not right for the government and the plane company managements to keep mum without telling or up-dating the families of what was going on. Since March 2nd almost two months ago, the crash occurred killing ten people including the pilots. The company South Supreme Airline took to the ground and informed the public that they had flown in expert investigators to find out the cause of air accident. The investigators who were said to have come from Europe did not make any public appearance or tabled their finding for public consumption. Since then the management remained silent over the matter and if they are doing something then it is them who knows what they are doing. The initial reports that they would come public seems to be a day dream going by what the families of the victims are telling the public. The aviation authority and mother ministry of transport are not any better because they are not coming out in the public domain. This attitude from those concerned have forced the family to come out in public to demand for justice. This is not the way such an issue of national concern should be handled. The airline company and the institutions concerned with the crash findings should handle the matter. Not only the families of the victims are in need of the information but the general public would wish to know what actually happened and if the plane was licensed and authorized to fly in the sky space of the country. There is no way such planes could be allowed in other airspace and how they end up here should be a concern to the authorities.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

Authorities should support media

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday was the World Press Freedom Day. It was celebrated online worldwide to discuss challenges facing journalists in the world. In South Sudan, many issues were discussed through panel presentations; journalists expected the authorities and Associations working for media houses to provide solutions and way forward to their problems. In South Sudan, participants were divided in four places where internet was adequate like UNESCO, AMDISS, America Corner and others. There were many issues mentioned and recommendations were outlined, if it is put in...
Editorial

SCREEN THE QUACK JOURNALISTS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo On the eve of the World Press Freedom celebrations, news came that sooner than expected the government will screen all journalists operating in the country. This is Michael Makuei Lueth’s message to the scribe countrywide.  For me l would say that the action should have been taken ways back to put the media industry in its right perspective and create more discipline and maintain professional integrity. We have seen and witnessed a number of cases in which some quacks just because they can...
Editorial

POLICE MUST COMB ALL CRIME PRONE AREAS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The move by the police to place hefty bounty on the head of the Juba-Yei road killer gang is a possible positive way for the public to give information to the authority. The only thing which should be done is to keep secret the name of the informers to avoid endangering their lives. It is to be accepted that unknown gun-men ambushing, killing, maiming and torturing their victims if their relatives fail to part with ransom. This time the security organs are out to get the gang by all means...
error: Content is protected !!