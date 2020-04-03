Telecommunication companies urged to reduce tariff

By Wek Atak Kacjang

South Sudan Youth Organizations coalition are appealing to telecommunication companies and network providers to cut call rates and offer free data to subscribers during coronavirus pandemic period.

The group made the statement during their second press conference on Wednesday in Juba that was intended to safeguard citizens from spread of coronavirus.

Youth coalition in collaboration with Ugandan, Rwandan, Congolese, Burundian and Kenyan communities in South Sudan said it was high time to favor the civil population to access information on the COVID-19 during this partial lockdown.

Peter Malir Biar, the deputy chairperson of the coalition who read out the statement said there was a need for all to contribute to help each other during this hard time.

He said offering low-cost call rates would assist the population to access coronavirus preparedness measures.

“This will help the locals to access information on COVID-19 especially during this partial lockdown. People want to know what is Coronavirus, how it is spread and how they can control it,” he explained.

According to Biar, network providers and companies were supposed to compromise the civil population despite the losses they are likely to incur.

He said that the public wanted to consume the much needed information on COVID-19 which he said could only be accessible and obtained online.

Christine Kide, the Chairperson of the coalition encouraged the government to liaise with the local network companies and ensure how the people were to being assisted.

“Since there is no financial package to protect and boost small local business to survive during and beyond COVID-19 tragedy. We urge the government to establish subsidies packages on food items in the local markets,” she said.

Kide said it was everyone’s responsibility to cater and care for citizens than leaving the responsibility to the government’s High Level Taskforce and partners.