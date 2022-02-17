Teenager bleeds as motorists collided

By Bida Elly David

A boy of 8 year old in a critical condition after two cyclists were involved in a serious accident yesterday at Shari-bateri Bridge annexing Hai-Lokwilili suburb.

The accident transpired yesterday in the evening around 7:00 Pm standard time between a Boda –Boda and Raksha riders.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Eliza Jane one of the bystanders and a witness during the scene pointed out that the 8 year old boy who critically sustained the skull injuries was trying to crossroad to the other side while the other motorist who also became the victim of the accident followed a wrong direction resulting to the accident making him guilty of encroachment.

Furthermore, Eliza pointed out that there was no guarantee through which the young boy would survive due to the persistent and consistent bleeding the boy went through before he was rushed to the hospital.

Emmanuel Taban the motorist who wrongly rode negatively to his direction confessed that he was guilty in regard to what happened but remained confused since the boy’s health status was jeopardizing and the bike he rode wasn’t his but to the boss.

He said that the accident transpired when he was trying to adjust his bike to a good direction since his direction was surrounding by number of large stones and potholes.

‘’The 8 year boy who met his accident and sustained serious injuries on the head when he was trying to cross the road since he was sent from home to buy items from the shop. I collided with my counterpart as I was trying to dodge the child such that he was avoided from being knocked but unfortunately coalition happened between me the child and my counterpart. I truly confess that I was guilty for having not maintained my direction to rescue the child. ’’ Emmanuel said

However, the two involved in the accident were taken for further investigation to Kubri-Habuba Police station with minor injuries sustained.

Peter Mogga, a clinical officer said that the child would carry a brain scanning to determine the gravity of the fracture.

‘’I have to strongly confess that I am guilty for having used a negative direction that I was not supposed to follow since it was not mine. I don’t really know how to handle the issue of the child since I have no money and the owner of the bike may not pardon me amid spoiling hike. Truly I am confused’’ Emmanuel reacted

