TECHNICAL AND VOCATIONAL TRAINING ARE RECIPE FOR GROWTH

Strong foundation of the country’s socio-economic growth depends on firm and deep educational background derived from well-established institutions. For this to be achieved there must be well prepared future that is drawn from the youth with ability to move the nation forward. It is becoming impressive that the legislators have come to terms with this move to have a formidable society of well-informed personalities. That one of the M.P has been quoted as encouraging particularly students to prioritize vocational training and technical education cannot be washed away. Vocational and technical educations are key factors which can create middle class labourforce in the country to compete effectively with other parts of the region and the world. Most countries which have succeeded in the industrial and economic developments have based their efforts in the middle-class labourforce. This is where building a nation is pegged upon. It is where attention is needed and where the government should put more efforts and resources. Indeed not much have been done on this two priorities, but still there must be a start to do this noble cause to develop the youth who should be prepared for the task ahead of building this country. Talking of the middle-class players, one needs to understand how the Asia Tigers came into being within a short period of time. With trust and effective management, this is one area that must be developed properly and effectively. The growth of the country depends on this sector of young and ambitious players for now and for the future. More vocational and technical institutions should be spread in all parts of the nation to enable those willing and wishing to join them be able to do so with ease. It could be the beginning of what could propel the country to firm socio-economic growth. It is worth developing and putting in place from grassroots to the national level.