TeachersWithout Borders releases mock examination results

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Teachers Without Borders Association has released the mock examinations’ results for about 10 schools that participated in Juba City.

Teachers Without Borders (TWB) is an international organization with a mission to connect teachers to information each other in order to close the education divide based upon the promise that teachers are community change agents and key catalysts of global development priorities.

Earlier, Joint Mock Examination Board announced the best school and the top twenty students for the 2021 mock examination. The joint mock was organized among seven schools in Juba with an intention of preparing students for the coming National Examinations.

Chol Philip Kuer, the Executive Director for the Initiative said the move was undertaken to prepare students for the forthcoming examinations.

“The mock examinations are so important, not only to allow the students to practice key questions and test their knowledge; but it also allows them to complete the exam under the same standards,” he explained.

“Therefore, passing mock examinations is an indication that a candidate is likely to pass the national examination without doubt,” Mr. Kuer added.

Out of 482 candidates from 10 schools who sat in three centres, Martyrs Memorial Primary school and Jerusalem academy emerged the best. It was a primary schools’ competitive mock.

The schools that participated included Martyrs Memorial Primary School, Jerusalem Academy, St Paul Primary school, St Peter, Promise land, Flag primary school, Juba Modern, Alliance Junior, Faith Academy and Bright Stars respectively.

The results were released in Juba by the (T.W.B).

Mr. Kuer appreciated the teachers and students for the hard work shown during the examinations process.

Some of the students expressed optimistic that the examination would prepare them for the primary leaving certificate.

At the same time, teacher Abraham Kur Kuol, the representative of Teachers Without Borders said they were trying to build their students as some of them were lazy to read and the mock would help them do their research and read hard.

He revealed that mock could also help teachers improve their coverage and well prepared as necessary.