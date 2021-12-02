Teachers without borders begun preparation for mock exams

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Techers Without Borders Association, Teachers’ Professional Alliance for academic excellence has begun preparation for mock examinations for about ten schools that participated in the competitive examination in Juba City.

Last month, Joint Mock Examination Board announced the best school and the top twenty students for the 2021 mock examination. The joint mock was organized among seven schools in Juba with an intention of preparing students for coming National Examination.

Chol Philip Kuer, the Executive Director for the Initiative said the move was undertaken to prepare students for the forthcoming examinations.

“The mock examinations are so important, not only to allow the students to practice key questions and test their knowledge; but it also allows them to complete the exam under the same standards,” he explained.

“Therefore, passing mock examinations is an indication that a candidate is likely to pass the national examination without a doubt,” Mr. Kuer added.

Out of 482 candidates from ten schools who sat in three centres, Martyrs Memorial Primary school and Jerusalem academy emerged the best. It was primary schools’ competitive mock.

The schools that participated included; Martyrs Memorial Primary School, Jerusalem Academy, St Paul Primary school, St Peter, Promise land, Flag primary school, Juba Modern, Alliance Junior, Faith Academy and Bright Stars respectively.

The results were released in Juba by the Teachers without Borders.

Mr. Kuer appreciated the teachers and students for the hard work shown during the examinations process.

Some of the students expressed optimistic that the examination would prepare them for the primary leaving certificate.

At the same time, Abraham Kur Kuol said they are trying to build our students because some of them are lazy to read, we mock them so that the do their research and read hard” he added.

He revealed that mock could also help teachers to improve their coverage and prepared well necessary.