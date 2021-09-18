Teachers urged to take Covid-19 vaccine

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

A refugee leader in Ulua settlement in Adjumani district, Tumba Jimmy urged teachers in all the settlements that were not vaccinated to get inoculated against Covid-19.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Tumba Jimmy said the government of Uganda had failed to reopen schools because some teachers purposely refused to be vaccinated.

“Majority of the teachers in the settlements did not get their vaccines because of rumors,’’ he said.

According to him, they had zoom training on reopening of schools, but it was found that there was low turned up of teachers for the vaccination.

Tumba noted that schools may not reopen soon but asked school children to continue revising their books.

“We had zoom training and what I know is schools may not reopen soon, he added.

Uganda last year closed schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic but later reopened them in a phased manner.

But in June 2021, President Museveni closed schools and institutions of high learning after the country plunged into a second wave and started recording a high number of COVID-19 cases.

It was still unclear whether schools would be reopened next month.