Teachers trained on trauma healing in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Education Department of the Catholic Diocese of Yei in partnership with solidarity South Sudan is training teachers in Yei River County of central Equatoria state on trauma healing.

The four days training which started on Monday and is expected to conclude on Thursday this week brought together forty teachers from different schools in Yei County.

Yei Catholic Diocesan Education Coordinator Rev Fr. Dr. Sebastian Pololo Enock mentioned that the workshop is meant to impact knowledge to teachers on managing trauma-related issues in the schools.

He said the training does not target only teachers from the catholic schools but it looks at teachers from different schools in the County.

The education coordinator revealed their partnership with solidarity South Sudan in the area of recruiting and training teachers to impact knowledge to the children.

The objective of the training is to build the capacity of the teachers on trauma healing

“I am privileged to be with you this morning. This workshop has been designed by solidarity for teachers. We work in partnership to recruit and train potential teachers to teach our children and our focus is teachers, we don’t discriminate. We don’t only pick Catholics, ladies or gentlemen. We pick a trained teacher and if others are not trained, we train them and build their capacity in order to impart knowledge to our children.

The education coordinator stressed that the teachers are drivers who open the gates for bright performance.

He advised the teachers to share valves that promote human dignity and council learners without discrimination

“Teachers are our drivers who are like bright stars shining and opening the gate for all the children to follow. They share values, skills and inculcate values that promote human dignity and counsel learners without discrimination and open gates for them to access knowledge if the facilities are there. They don’t pick an only intelligent learner that is why you need counseling. How can you pick the slow learner to move together with a pastier learner, it is a big task to you especially the classroom teacher to make sure that you move together? Slow learners are always a problem but you don’t leave them behind, hold their hands and move together, that is the meaning of classroom teacher,” advised the education coordinator.

Meanwhile, missionary Fr. Chris John working for solidarity South Sudan says trauma healing is one of the programs to educate teachers to recognize that children need trauma healing because of some of the traumatic events that happen.

Fr Chris believed that everyone has gone through different levels of traumatic experience.

“So, this program especially the trauma healing is one of our programs to educate teachers to recognize that children and students need to have trauma healing sessions because of some of the traumatic events that happen in the country. Everyone has gone through a certain traumatic experience. It is natural but at different levels,” he added.