Teachers trained on Gender BasedViolence

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Voice for ChangeOrganization trained teachers and government officials on Gender-Based Violence in Yei.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Jessica, a Senior Social worker for Voice for Change explained that the training aimed at prevention of Sexual andGender-Based Violence in the schools.

“The training will target the senior women teachers and parent teachers’ association (PTA) to impact the knowledge of how to prevent occurrence of gender-based violence.the training that has kicked off today is on prevention of sexual gender -based violence and we targeted thirty-five participants. We target the senior women teachers,” she said.

She added that this learning institution based on the perpetuation of gender-based violence, we had seen that teachers also can become one of the sources of perpetuating gender-based violence due to power dynamic. When we saw, anyone holding power had the strength to perpetuate GBV.

She revealed that gender-based violence are perpetuated at both school and community levels due to power dynamic.

Jessica regrated that, the girls were the most at risk and victims of gender-based violence because of lack of consent especially during the period of school closure due to Covid-19.

“We know that gender-based violence is happening specifically in the community and the schools and when we see practically, we targeted the girls because they are most victims especially during the closure of schools due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. So, these girls are subjected to sexual exploitation because they really don’t know what is happening. They can’t give informed consent of what they are doing like selling their bodies to meet their basic needs. So, we find that SGBV happens due to power dynamic like in the school setting, teachers have power over students and pupils”

Meanwhile, Clement Yope, Voice for Change Monitoring and Evaluation officer cited that the training will help teachers identify signs of gender- based violence in the schools.

“The purpose of organizing this training was to impact knowledge to the teachers and PTA on how to identify signs of gender- based violence if it happened in the school. Without training, the teacher would not be able to identify the signs that they could physically see. Sexual gender-based violence were common practices both at school and communities perpetuated to either girls or boys,”

He added that the training brought together thirty-five participants comprised of senior women teachers and parent teachers’ association representatives from different government and private schools in Yei.