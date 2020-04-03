Teachers to receive IMPACT incentives from next week

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Ministry Of General Education says the payment of round six of the IMPACT Primary Teachers’ incentives across the ten States and three Administrative areas would begin next week.

The payments were expected to cover incentives for two months only- November and December 2019, according to Kuyok Abol Kuyok, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of General Education.

He added that it was to be awarded to teachers who have actually been teaching over this period.

“The amount payable to each teacher over the month is SSP1 2,800 and no deductions are made to it,” he said.

“We are paying teachers in this very difficult time when the schools are closed, this was an easy decision but as we went ahead we felt that teachers needed this money because of coronavirus prices of essential basic items in the market have gone high and also we want to reduce movement of people,” Abol said.

He added that the teachers for secondary schools were paid separately because they have different schemes.

“As communicated previously, I encourage educational authorities in the States to collaborate with the GESS/ IMPACT and ensure the targeted schools have fulfilled all requirements. The State Anchors have the details and been instructed to share with you to make sure that all schools and education authorities can show their effectiveness,” he said.

He said in case of any violations, disciplinary action would be taken against any offender or offenders.

Imke Van Der Honing, Charlie Goldsmith Associate IMPACT programme said the European Union was working hard to support the teacher’s incentives in the country.