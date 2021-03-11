Teachers in Bor down tools

By Deng Ghai Deng

The teachers at Bor College High school in Jonglei State have gone on strike in demand of their unpaid arrears from the school administration.

The Acting principal of the school Ustaz AngethKut told Juba Monitor that the director of the School Mr. Mabior Atem Mabior has not paid the teachers for the last two months.

“We have laid down our tools until the director pays us. The director Mr. Mabior has gone to Juba, we have talked to him on many occasions but now he does not answer our phone calls. We know the exams for Secondary School candidates are due to kick off but we will not teach until our grievances are met,”Mr. Kut said.

Principal Kut accused the school director Mr. Mabior of withdrawing more than 11 million South Sudanese pounds from the school account to his own private account.

UstazAlierKuot who is one of the long serving teachers in Bor College lamented what he called malpractice by the school director.

“It is so sad to mistreat teachers who have been raising the school. Now we have no option but to take legal action against the school,” he said.

Kuot said school cooks are also on strike leaving students with no cooking for them. Some of the students who spoke to Juba Monitor said they are worried of failing the forth coming national examinations which are scheduled to kick off on March 22nd. The students said the situation forced them to start cooking for themselves after the teachers and cooks laid town their tools.

On his part the director of Bor college High School Mabior Atem Mabior says he had not refused to pay the teachers but was on verification process of the teachers’ playlist.

“I asked the teachers to send me the list of their names. I am verifying that list to know exactly which teachers worked and which deserve no payment,” he said.

Bor College High School is hosting more than 200 candidates waiting to siting for the South Sudan National Secondary educationexamination.