TB Patients reject services for fear of Covid-19

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Medical Authorities in Palorinya Refugee Settlement in Mojo District, Uganda expressed concern over a sudden drastic reduction in the number of Tuberculosis (TB) patients accessing health services during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Palorinya Health Center block leader, Wani Jacob said that the statistics at Palorinya Health Center from the month of January to July this year had reached 188.

Jacob said HIV and TB patients rejected health services for fear that they would test covid-19 positive and subsequently be quarantined.Efforts such as outreaches through village health teams and sensitization to access similar help at their nearest Health Center faced resistances due to fear of being stigmatized by a section of village members.

He said that Moyo district Tuberculosis cure rates were standing at 75% and authorities were concerned that their efforts to further scale down the disease were likely to be hampered by the misconception and fear by the TB Patients.

He elaborated that drugs for curing TB were likely to expire without being consumed. Though the district had decentralized TB services to other lower Health Centers, the same problem still persisted.

TB and COVID-19 are both infectious diseases that attack primarily the lungs. Both diseases have similar symptoms such as cough, fever and difficulty in breathing. The TB laboratory networks were established with support fromWHO and international partners.