TB JOSHUA-Nigerian evangelist is dead

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Temitope Joshua (TB) better known as Prophet TB Joshua passed on Prophet Peter AD of Stone International Church in Juba confirmed to Juba Monitor yesterday that they had received the news and were making arrangements to travel to Nigeria to join others in mourning the departed soul. The prophet is said to have died on Saturday.

On Saturday, Nigerian Television reportedthat Joshua died at night the same day in Lagos after concluding a program in his church.

Addressing the Media over the weekend,Prophet Peter A.D of the Stone International Church in Juba confirmed thatthe man of God has gone to be with the lord, prophet TB Joshua has left the world.

“TB Joshua is now athome with the lord and there are many he had blessed with grace. I strongly believe and I want to urge the general public in South Sudan that I am standing here to share the sad news that happened on Saturday regarding the death of Prophet TB Joshua,”

He added that prophet Joshua had once said“there is a time to come to the service and a time to go home.

“I want to assure the publicnot tocirculate negative information. On behalf of Stone International church today by the grace of God our delegation will be precisely going to Lagos,”

In Nigeria, however the church and his family have not officially announced his death though multiple sources reported that he is dead.

A 57 years man of God Prophet TB Joshua who was planning to celebrate 58th birthday in 12th of June didn’t make it to that day

TB Joshua was born on June 12, 1963 and he was planning to celebrate his birthday on June 12, 2021.

News of his demise became a trend on Twitter in the early hours of Saturday as many Nigerians took turns to mourn the late prophet.

However the cause of his death was not immediately disclosed, but sources told Saharareporters he fell ill two days ago.

His body is believed to have been deposited at General Hospital in Isolo, Lagos.TB Joshua’s megachurch runs the popular Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos, followed by many Christians worldwide.

Joshua is famous across Africa, Europe and America. His YouTube channel, Emmanuel TV, had over 1,000,000 subscribers and was the world’s most viewed Christian ministry on the platform before it was suspended.

Joshua is well known for his controversial prophecies such as the Ghana terror attack, US presidential election, coronavirus and his influence in African politics. He recently predicted Nigeria would remain one despite instability in different parts of the country.

He recently wrote on his Facebook page about plans to celebrate his 58th birthday.

He said, “As things stand, you may have realized it will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday under the present circumstances. Some of the people who want to come are troubled by the situation all over the world. We see their fear and their worry. I feel their pain; I feel their worry.

“Therefore, let us dedicate this day to prayer and fasting. Don’t forget the needy. By the grace of God, more birthdays are ahead. God bless you Emmanuel. Jesus is Lord! Happy Birthday.”

On September 12 2014, a guesthouse collapsed in Lagos’s SCOAN premises, killing at least 115 people, 84 of them were South Africans.

On 12 November 2019, Nigerian-born self-proclaimed prophet arrived in Juba and was received by President Salva Kiir Mayardit and senior government officials at the Juba International Airport.Prophet TB Joshua called on the South Sudan’s leaders to overcome their differences for peace to prevail. TB said he accepted the invitation by President Kiir to come and pray for peace and deliver a prophetic message to the nation.

“It is time has come for us to overcome our divisions, for us to put aside behind us our differences. There is no more time for us. God wants to move the nation forward. As I traveled the world I have discovered that people from South Sudan are all over the world. There is no country on this earth you will not find South Sudanese. They are intelligent, hardworking ambitious people. Our leaders should overcome their divisions and allow them to come back to develop their fatherland,” he added.