jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, April 1st, 2020
HomeNewsTaxi operators double fare in Juba
News

Taxi operators double fare in Juba

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Martha David

Public Taxi drivers in Juba have doubled bus fares to cover the cost of the empty seats.

This follows the government directive that all public taxis should carry half passengers to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.

The 14 seat taxis have been ordered to carry only seven passengers while the seven seat vehicles have to carry only five passengers.

As of yesterday, the transport fare from Munuki to Juba town which used to be between 70 and 100 SSP increased to 150SSP per a passenger.

While fares from Gudele to Juba which was 100 SSP also increased to 200 SSP per a passenger.

Moses Wani, a driver who normally operates along Mangateen-Custom Road said as they implement the order, it was necessary that they increase the charges.

He said it would be better to park the cars if people were to pay the normal charges.   

“Our work was going well, but now when  they reduced the number of the passengers, now we are taking five people, with the old payment it will affect us that’s why we increased to one hundred  fifty SSP, at least it is  good for us,” Wani said.

He advised people to take the preventive measures, even though the virus is not yet in the country.

Another driver Titu Komori said the public has been complaining but there was no any other option, the orders were from the government.

“We are continuing with the increment but it is a challenge and a lot of complain, if it is for us we want the situation to be normal,” he said.

Cecilia Poni, a passenger who was going to Gudele said the increase of fares was a challenge because people in Juba use public transport.

 “It is giving us hard time when you see your fellow has got a space and you could not get, it will really pain you because you also want to reach where you want,” she explained.

She added that it was also good to protect against the virus because people were coming from different places.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Four arrested, quarantined in Kapoeta

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Elia Joseph Loful At least three foreigners including a South Sudanese national have been arrested and quarantined in Kapoeta of Eastern Equatoria State, officials has confirmed. The Secretary General of the defunct Kapoeta State David Eriga said the two Kenyans, one Chinese and a local entered Kapoeta through illegal route from Nadapal road. He said the three allegedly moved on foot at night from Nadapal to Narus Town where they boarded a vehicle to Kapoeta. “We got the information when we were for our regular meeting on update about...
News

Taskforce permits plane landing for oil companies

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon South Sudan High Level Taskforce on Coronavirus (COVID-19) has granted landing permission to the planes owned by oil companies if they wish to fly its workers to their countries of origin. The decision was reached during the 8th High Level Taskforce meeting in Juba on Monday on the repatriation of Malaysian Oil None Essential workers to their home countries. The government shutdown Juba International Airport and suspended international flights but granted permission for countries willing to evacuate their nationals. But the plane must come empty and...
error: Content is protected !!