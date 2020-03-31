Taxi operators double fare in Juba

By Martha David

Public Taxi drivers in Juba have doubled bus fares to cover the cost of the empty seats.

This follows the government directive that all public taxis should carry half passengers to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.

The 14 seat taxis have been ordered to carry only seven passengers while the seven seat vehicles have to carry only five passengers.

As of yesterday, the transport fare from Munuki to Juba town which used to be between 70 and 100 SSP increased to 150SSP per a passenger.

While fares from Gudele to Juba which was 100 SSP also increased to 200 SSP per a passenger.

Moses Wani, a driver who normally operates along Mangateen-Custom Road said as they implement the order, it was necessary that they increase the charges.

He said it would be better to park the cars if people were to pay the normal charges.

“Our work was going well, but now when they reduced the number of the passengers, now we are taking five people, with the old payment it will affect us that’s why we increased to one hundred fifty SSP, at least it is good for us,” Wani said.

He advised people to take the preventive measures, even though the virus is not yet in the country.

Another driver Titu Komori said the public has been complaining but there was no any other option, the orders were from the government.

“We are continuing with the increment but it is a challenge and a lot of complain, if it is for us we want the situation to be normal,” he said.

Cecilia Poni, a passenger who was going to Gudele said the increase of fares was a challenge because people in Juba use public transport.

“It is giving us hard time when you see your fellow has got a space and you could not get, it will really pain you because you also want to reach where you want,” she explained.

She added that it was also good to protect against the virus because people were coming from different places.