Tanzanian music legend Mr. Nice in Juba

By: Mandela Nelson Denis

Tanzanian music legend Mr. Nice known for his hit popular single ‘Rafiki’ is in Juba for the first time for musical gigs that will see him perform for the bongo lovers and general fans in the country.

The Bongo star landed in Juba on Thursday ahead of his two-day musical concerts on the 21 and 22nd of December 2019.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on arrival Mr. Nice expressed his joy of being in South Sudan adding that he is even ready to do a collaboration with any South Sudanese artist.

“It is my first time in Juba, South Sudan, am so happy, I have heard a lot about the country but all I can say is there is peace and the people are so humble and lovely”, said Mr. Nice.

Speaking musically Mr. Nice said that his four-day stay in Juba should be utilized by any singer or musician who would like to do a song with him.

“Am ready to work with any South Sudanese singer, I heard a lot about them, the likes of DJ Cent, Hard Life Avenue and the rest that am about to meet are all talented young people I will love to share my experience of twenty five years in the African music industry with” said Mr. Nice.

Mr. Nice will perform in Juba on Saturday at Bros Hotel and Sunday at Gurkina Bar and Grill alongside other stars such as Dj cent and Hard Life Avenue.

Mbukostar Christopher, the promoter who brought Mr. Nice to Juba also added that the two-day event is a must-attend for all the fans of Mr. Nice in South Sudan.

“To those who have been watching Mr. Nice on TV, we have brought him here for you to have the best experience with him, come we dance and have fun together”, said Mbukostar.

Kevin Apiyo, the host of the event revealed how excited she is to host one of the Africa’s biggest music legends alive.