Tanzanian business group visit to seek trade agreement

By James Atem Kuir

Tanzanian business group is in the country to explore trading prospects with South Sudanese government and business groups.

Officials from the Cereal and other Produce Board (CPB) of Tanzania, arrived via Juba InternationalAirport on Tuesday and discussed trading opportunities with the chamber of commerce Officials and traders.

The Cereal and other Produce Board of Tanzania isa government business entity tasked with purchasing, processing, promote and market cereal and other produce such as maize, sorghum, wheat, peas and beans in local and international markets.

The Tanzania officials said CPB purchase in Addressing press after the meeting, Valerian Mablangeti, CPB director commercial services said their visit aimed to find the marke tin the country for thousands of metric tons of excess food produced in Tanzania.

“In Tanzania, our production is beyond which our citizens require, so our visit is essential to look for market and we assure our brothers (South Sudanese) that we will partner and sell our crops (products) that we have in abundance in Tanzania to them at affordable prices and a good quality,” the Tanzanian official said, inviting his South Sudanese counterparts to pay visit to Tanzania to witness production of flour from cereal crops.

Salwa Monytuil the 2nd deputy Chairperson of the South Sudan National Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agricultures aid SouthSudan looks forward to engaging in a win-win trading partnership with Tanzania.

ShesaidSouth Sudan business groups would like tovisit the East African country to also find market for local products such as timber, Shea butter and honey in Tanzania.

William Wani Reuben the deputy South Sudan Head of mission to Tanzania said the country being a member state of the East African Community, has a lot of share and benefit from the bloc and a win-win trading agreement would be a “noble gift.”

“We hope that these meetings will bear fruits as the two parties, the South Sudan Chamber and the Tanzanian delegation (continue to negotiate). As an embassy, it will be a noble gift to ensure this (win-win trade agreement) happens. We have a lot to trade among ourselves so long as there is a will, there will definitely be a way to make South Sudan and Tanzania do great business.” Amb. William Wani Reuben said,having barriers such as not having a common border between the two countries will be a challenge but saidsuch barrierscan be addressed through mutualarrangements reached by the two parties.