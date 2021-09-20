TAMBURA-International peace partners’ finding

By Nema Juma

A joint delegation of peace partners who left Juba last week for Tambura Western Equatoria to assess and establish the course of the clashes is back urging the government to get fully involved in stamping out and bringing to a stop the crisis that had left many displaced with others killed.

The crisis has also resulted in the destruction of property whose values are yet to be known.

The team led by Lt. Gen. Wesley Welebe arrived back in Juba and urged the government to immediately seek ways of bringing to an end hostility and also welcomed the presidency decision to investigate the recent events through a joint Defense Board Team .

The delegation included representatives from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC), Ambassadors and diplomats from Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Norway, Sudan, and Uganda, the acting Humanitarian Coordinator (HC) and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

In the document a statement, the delegation said they were looking forward to the Government’s implementation of its recommendations, especially the removal of fighting forces from the area and the recall to Juba of leaders of the various factions.

They also called on the national and state governments to take immediate steps towards the separation of forces and undertake dialogue and reconciliation initiatives between communities to de-escalate tensions, and appealing to the local authorities and community leaders to ensure the safety and security of humanitarian workers so that life-saving assistance could resume in earnest

“The protection of civilians and support to internally displaced people is first and foremost the responsibility of the Government. However, the delegation will continue to support the Government and people of South Sudan, including through capacity-building and rule of law institutions,” said statement.

The delegation also commended that UNMISS for its efforts in protecting civilians, including through the establishment of a temporary base in Tambura with increased patrols to deter violence and facilitate the collection of food and water by the local population, complemented by its engagement with political and traditional leaders to promote dialogue and reconciliation.

However the delegation concluded that unless urgent action was taken by the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity to end the fighting, there was an imminent risk for further escalation that would endanger vulnerable populations, exacerbate the dire humanitarian situation, and threaten successful implementation of the 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan. From engagements with local stakeholders.

“it became clear that the root causes of the conflict can only be addressed through full implementation of the Agreement and, most urgently, the unification of forces and their deployment,” it stated