Tambura communities agree to lay down arms, end violence

By James Atem Kuir

Warring communities in Tambura County have agreed to disarm and disband armed youth groups linked in the brutal violence that has been raging on since June.

The nearly six months-violence in the Western EquatoriaState’s Tambura County between native communities of Zande and Balanda has killed hundreds of civilians and displaced close to 80,0000 to neighbouring counties of Ezo, Nagero and Nzara.

in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) obtained by Juba Monitor yesterday, the contending communities agreed on a number of resolutions including disbanding and disarming tribal armed groups, and prohibition of civilian from carrying in the area among others.

The MoU signed by Matthew Edward Mabenge the county commissioner, Chief Paul Batista and Chief Kazimilo Banda, representing Zande and Balandarespectively, also outlined a number of severe consequences including hefty fines and death penalties for violators of the resolutions.

“Any person found moving with guns or any other weapons and objects mentioned above will be fined with a sum of 150,000 ssp.

“Any person who shoot bullet will be fined 150,000 ssp for the gun and another 150,000 for the bullet however the amount will be multiplied depending on the number of bullets shot.

“Any person who attempts to kill another person will be killed the same way he or she killed the other person without compromise,” the document was also signed by Colonel MakoalAnyar on behalf of SSPDF and Lt. Col. James Paulino the police commissioner and Captain William Deng Majok, National Security Operation commander.

The MoU also called for the arrest of any person not complying with the provision of the document.

It is not clear what triggered the fighting but different media reports quoting local sources have blamed power wrangle and therole of politicians to be the cause of the deadly violence.

The reports also implicated other players including elements from the South Sudan People Defense Forces (SSPDF) under General James Nandoand SPLM/A forces to be partakers in the long running conflict.

The SSPDF however announced yesterday that its forces under General Nando had completed relocation to Maridi training center following calls to demilitarize the area.

“SSPDF GHQS would like to announce to the public that it has successfully completed relocation of Gen. James Nando’s forces from Tambura County to Maridi Unified Training Center where they would be under training and integration into SSPDF. Maintenance of peace and security fall under the command of Infantry Division, South Sudan National Police Service and National Security Service,” read the statement received by Juba Monitor, which also noted that General Nandohimselfhas been brought to the military headquarters awaiting further directives.

Civil Society Activist Edmund Yakani welcomed the agreement but cautioning authorities against failure to implement the resolutions.

Mr. Yakani who heads the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization call on the national government to join the state and county authorities in addressing the Tambura conflict once and for all.