TAKING A BREATHER FOR NOW IS FOREVER

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

It is with breath taking that the report of resumption of the issuing of nationality and passport came into being after one year of suspension due to payment misunderstanding with a German firm which was the project implementer. This somehow can tell you how others value money than providing services. It is unfortunate that as a young developing country there are too much on our hands that needed to be developed and improved with the little resources available. Some firms will understand but others will not. There is need in the world common trade to understand one another on matters of national and international interests. Such should be the understanding when and if one was to enter into agreement with those providing services that are meant for the common good of the public. To paralyze operations for one reason or another is a bit too cruel. Now that this part has passed, can our own go down to business and apply all possible techniques to catch up with the over-crowded demand which have been in the waiting. Sometime it is difficult with many hiccups. There should be work with speed since there must be thousands of the youth who are in need of nationality and those who would like to have passports. The situation should be made simple and the work done to suit the occasion that is not comparable with the past. Nationality is an important tool for anyone in the country young or old. It is conditioned that one of age must have it. In all circumstances, owning it is a pride of one to belong. It is hoped that long lines and crowd that had been the order of the day should be reduced by applying quick action in the issuance of the documents. Let it be made simple for the common-man to own one Already there are over 10,000 cards in the system which the department will start to deal with from Monday as they register new ones. The number in the system shows how the citizens are eager to have the nationality or ID cards. The government has shown willingness by paying lamp-sum of the outstanding amount to the German firm and promised to clear the balance. It should now be work and work only to avoid backlog which has been there and to open new chapter for those who have been waiting to have the cards. The importance of having one cannot be over-emphasized and is self-explanatory just like having passport. Some people who wanted or seeking to go abroad for education of treatments and who were caught in between when the system closed down can now breathe a sigh of relief after they exercise resumed on Monday. We must walk this path toensure that all is going to be well and the uncertainty that had gripped the department for lack of not issuing nationality and passports come to an end forever.