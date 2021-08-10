Take courage; it adds strength

By Akol Arop Akol

Courage is the opposite of hopelessness. They don’t stay in our hearts at a go. When a person is hopeless, that means courage has dried up. What exactly takes courage away? Maybe you have tried being in a relationship, friendship, running a business or pursuing your studies but at the end, the results don’t suit your expectations. That’s how courage is lost.

I have a heart; you have one and all our fellow humans also have the same heart. The same feeling of love, fear, hatred and jealousy are also felt by all humans. But there is one feeling of being discouraged by people, things or evils. All you first need to know is that everything that happens around you doesn’t affect you alone but also others.

As humans, especially young ones may lose everything including health and money. Business will break down; family support may stop and friends will abandon you either because you are no longer of any value to their lives or because they are busy somewhere with daily stuffs.

There would be a time when everything you try, of course relationships, studies or job applications will all fail, but you don’t know why all the failure is the result of whatever you put your hand or heart on. Know that you are not alone. We go through temptations in different ways and at different times. When smiling today, someone is crying somewhere. While dancing with two legs, some people got accidents and are lame.

The situations and events in this World should make you learn and understand life better. By knowing that everyone does a lot of trails to achieve a goal. When affected by certain obstacles, you will get courage to forget what is gone and work on something for the future, eventually your needs will be met.

You need courage to approach a person that you admire or believe to help you. You need courage to apply for a job and hopefully wait for good results; if called for interviews be courageous to answer eloquently without fear or doubting yourself. You need courage to withstand criticism and rejection. These are not far from life especially for a person who is emerging to be somebody greater. You need courage to stay calm and joyful after you lost your well-paying job or contact with friends or relatives. You need courage to improve your poor performances at school by reading hard and being confident and capable of excelling. You need courage in order to ignore people’s gossips without negatively reacting or confronting them.

You need courage to defeat poverty that makes you look ugly, voiceless and unloved by your fellow agemates. You need courage to say sorry to someone you have wronged, abused or disappointed in any way. You need courage to come before God your Creator to confess your sins and seek forgiveness. You need courage to believe in your abilities and value as a human being. As a youth, you still have time to build your future by working on your dream. You surely become what you think. Therefore, take courage.

The Writer is advocating for Peace, Youths Empowerment and human rights. Reach him on +211924652692 Via Email: akolarop211@gmail.com or check Facebook page: Hunting for Change.”