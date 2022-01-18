Sympathizers raise SSP 2.2 million, USD 1800 for victims of Misseriya attack

By Ayuel Chan

Well-wishers have raised 2.2 million South Sudanese Pounds and another 1800 U.S dollars to support civilians displaced by recent Misseriya attacks in Yinh Pabol in Aweil East County of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

Aweil community in Juba and other well-wishers held a fundraiser over the weekend to support those displaced by the violence. In addition to money raised, up to 1,500 pieces of cloths were contributed in a fundraising event conducted in Home and Away Lounge.

Speaking at the event, John Agany Deng, an MP representing Aweil East County and the Chair of Specialised Committee of Information in the Revitalised Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA), assured the families of the victims of the attacks of the readiness of the government resolve and work with the Sudanese government and bring to book those who carried out the attacks.

“The government is working with their counterparts in Sudan to bring those who carried out these attacks to book and we will find amicable solutions to prevent further attacks,” the lawmaker said.

He called on the citizens of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State to be united and work as one community to protect their land from invaders.

“Our unity and working as one people are the only way we can prevent invaders from taking away our land, lets always come together to support ourselves, especially the victims of Yinh Pabol massacre,”MP Deng said.

The head of the team that organized the fund-raising, Mr Nicodemus Nguet

appreciated all well-wishers who lent helping hand to the victims of the attacks.

“On behalf of the Juba Sub-Committee for Fundraising for the victims of

Yinh Pabol attacks and on my behalf, I would like to say thank you to all

the Aweil sons and daughters for your patriotic contributions to for these

Victims,” he said.

“I am grateful for such generosity from our people for standing with the

people of Yinh Pabol who were terrorised by the Misseriya militia from Sudan inside their own Country, this contribution is a manifestation of love

and unity of our people,” Nguet added.

Besides financial contributions, the fundraiser collected other assorted

items including Soap, shoes, utensils, body lotion, perfume, knives, salt,

beans, 10 sacks of sugar, 24 sacks of Sorghum, 1500 pieces of clothes,

jerrycans and water buckets, among others, from four different centres of

Amarat, Mapourdit, Gudele and Gumbo sherikat.

Other fundraisers are being organised in other parts of the country, the

region and diaspora.

The fundraiser was organised on Saturday 15th January 2022 by the Juba

Sub-Committee under the theme “Make Impact, Save Lives”.