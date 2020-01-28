SWORN New face takes over Central Bank

By: Nema Juma

Jamal Wani Abdallah, the newly appointed Governor of Central bank was sworn in yesterday at state house (J1) in Juba.

According to the PPU, President Salva Kiir Mayardit presided over the Swearing in which was administered by the Chief Justice, Chan Reec Madut.

Last week, President Salva Kiir Mayardit relieved Dier Tong Ngor from the position of the governor of Central Bank of South Sudan and replaced him with Jamal Wani Abdalla.

In a Presidential Decree read on the state owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation Television, Jamal Wani Abdalla, who was the first deputy governor, becomes the governor of Central Bank.

It is believed that Jamal has been working at the country’s Central Bank for some times before being brought in by the decree.

Dier Tong Ngor was appointed on 9th May 2018 after replacing Othom Rago Ajak who came to office in January 2017.

Korneilo Koryom Mayiik took over power from Elijah Malok Aleng who served from July 2005 to August 2011.

It is in record that all the governors of South Sudan Central Bank were appointed by Presidential Decree.

During the time of Elijah Malok Aleng before South Sudan got its independence, the South Sudanese pounds had high value in the region.

Depreciation of the South Sudanese pounds started immediately in 2013 when war broke out in Juba city and since then till now nothing much has changed.

Central Bank maintains its headquarters in the city of Juba with branches in towns of Wau, Yei and Malakal.