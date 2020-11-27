Swiss Cooperation calls on South Sudanese to emphasize on peace

By Okan Thomas Onyango

The Swiss Cooperation office and Consular Agency in South Sudan calls on the South Sudanese to emphasize on the peace process among themselves.

This came after the Swiss Cooperation in the Country made a two days visit to supervise the food security on livelihood projects with different sets of partners in the county of Magwi and Pageri to see whether there are tangible results with the financing coming from the Swiss tax payers.

The head of Swiss Cooperation office and Consular Agency in South Sudan, Ambassador Johan Gely said that peace will only last if the South Sudanese are taking the process in their hands and move forward with it.

“South Sudanese have to try their best to solve the peace process by themselves. Some people are calling on the Switzerland to mediate some processes and make some inputs to the peace process but the peace process will only last if the South Sudanese are taking the process into their hands and move with it,” Gely said.

He added that if the citizens grab the peace process into their hands, it will be a potential for economic development and increase stability in the country.

“I have gone to different parts of South Sudan and have seen huge potential everywhere. If people grab the peace process into their hands then it will lead to an economic development and stability in the country,” he added.

Ambassador Gely encourages the South Sudanese to deliver their best and accomplish the peace process fully.