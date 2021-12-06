Sweet Home Construction to be launched tomorrow

By Lodu William Odiya

Sweet Home Construction and General TradingCompany, a sole Agent of RIFENG Enterprise in South Sudan is set to officially launch its business tomorrow at their premises at Hai-Malakal opposite James Hotel in Juba.

According to release extended to Juba Monitor yesterday, Sweet Home Construction and General Trading Companyaimed at reducing complaints of leakages and to improve piping system in the kitchens, bathrooms and alsoto provide customers with more hygienic and secure piping products all the time.

The company will be introducing a multi-layer Rifeng Enterprise made products for piping system which are 100 percent leakage and oxygen blockage free, a trouble-free sanitary and electrical pipes which are light weight, flexible as plastic, strong as metal and excellent corrosion-resistant products.

The RIFENG multilayer gas piping system is a new generation of pipe that combines the benefits of a plastic and metal pipe, providing high flexibility and toughness as well as high pressure and temperature resistance. Overlapped and butt-welded are both available for the aluminum alloy layer that guarantees an entire barrier to the passage of oxygen, light, provides excellent mechanical and chemical properties.

Rifeng Enterprise Group Co., Ltd. has been committed to developing high-quality and environmental-friendly piping products that cover the plumbing, indoor climate, drainage, and gas fields among others..

The company first introduced the most advanced piping technologies and facilities from Europe in the 1990s, since then it has been pioneering plastic piping industry and has changed the customers’ mindset of taking galvanized pipes for plumbing.