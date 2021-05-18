Sweden’s humanitarian contribution 2021

Sweden is allocating 220.7 million Swedish krona (equivalent to US$26.3 million)to humanitarian partners in South Sudan, through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida).

The Swedish contributions are saving lives and alleviating sufferings across the country, supporting humanitarian actors within the United Nations, the Red Cross / Red Crescent Movement and non-governmental organizations, guided by the principles of impartiality, neutrality, independence and humanity, in line with the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2021 endorsed by the Government of South Sudan.

The coordinated assistance and protection are delivered to populations affected by violence, conflicts, forced displacements, food insecurity, malnutrition, disease outbreaks and natural disasters e.g. floods.Partners are supported to assist the most vulnerable to shocks, including children, women, and the elderly, where the needs are the highest, in hard to reach areas.

Sweden recalls that partners shall be granted unhindered and safe access, safe conditions for implementing their interventions, as recommended by the International Humanitarian Law.

South Sudanese refugees in Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, and DR Congo are assisted as well with humanitarian contributions from Sida amounting to 60.4 million Swedish krona (equivalent to US$7.2 million) in 2021.

In parallel, Sida is implementing development cooperation strategies in South Sudan and neighbouring countries, supporting sustainable peace- and resilience-building efforts.

This funding complements Sweden’s core funding to the United Nations’programmes and fundsthat are active in South Sudan and its neighbouring countries.

17th May2021

Embassy of Sweden – Office in Juba