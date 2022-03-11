Sweden injects USD 11 M to boost technical skills

By Yiep Joseph

The Embassy of Sweden has donated USD M11.95 to United Nation Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to implement a project; strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in South Sudan.

The donation would be utilized through a four-year project(2021-2022) that would benefit 25000 people of which 13000 would be young people (50% female, 50% male), 2000 VET teachers/stakeholders, and 10,000 community people.

The Target group of the project are young women and men from IDP, returnees and host communities; teachers/trainers and key stakeholders.

These Sweden-UNESCO project was official launched yesterday by Awut Deng Acuil Minister of General Education and Instruction attended by Joachim Waern Head of Office Embassy of Sweden, Professor Hubert Gijzen UNESCO Director and Representative for the East Africa Region, undersecretaries from various Ministries, Civil Society and NGOs.

In her remarks, Awut Deng Acuilsaid that the project would help the Ministry and government in general to empower women.

“I particularly hope through such project we will address concern of gender equity by empowering women and young girls but more importantly this project offered the Ministry and government in general opportunities to tackle some partner issues for example support with science, engineering and Mathematic (STEM) particularly for girls” Awut said.

She said that the project has a huge opportunity for the country that goes beyond provision of skills and Education but also to help in reviving the eroded technical institutions due the 21 years conflict

She reaffirmed that the government efforts to revive the TVET schools.

“Given that TVET is an expensive investment the country had been struggling to revive the TVET schools at the moment we have two functioning TVET schools in Wau and Juba” she said

“I am pleased to announce that the Egyptian has built TVET school in Wau and would be operational by next year” she added.

She said that the project is in line with South Sudan vision 2040, the government strategy of blue print for socio economic development.

Awut added that the TVET project would provide equipment and expertise to encourage children to study such training in schools and beyond.

she called on the other partners to take part in TVET programme in the country.

Joachim Waern Head of Office South Sudan in the Embassy of Sweden said that the project would help to reduce poverty among the beneficiaries.

“Education is a cornerstone and a crucial tool to reduce poverty and supporting livelihood opportunities, our hope is that the programme launched today will contribute to your start, together with UNESCO, Ministries stake holders we want this project to enhance ability for the people of South Sudan to support themselves and strengthen their resilience and confident in the society” Joachim said

“I would like to underline some key important of the project to strengthen cooperation among Ministries and stakeholders to build strong national capacity” he added.

Professor Hubert Gijzen UNESCO Director and Representative for the East Africa Region reaffirmed important of skills in eradicating poverty.

“Let me remind you that skills are vital for poverty eradication in every country, private sector development, for job creation and employment in particular youths as such TVET is has a potential to be a key driver of overall economic growth and wellbeing” Hubert said.