Sweden, FOA signs USD 7 M deal for vulnerable women and youth

By William Madouk Garang

The Swedish government and United Nation Food and Agriculture Organization (FOA) have signed seven million dollar deal

to empower vulnerable women and youth in the country.

The deal is to get out of poverty the extreme poor of 8,000 vulnerable households (48,000 individuals) in famine alarmed areas of Wau, Jur River and Torit counties..

The sealed contract worth60 million Sweden crown – equivalent to seven million USD would target 75 percent of women especially those-heading households, youth and identify male champion.

The project would run for three years starting from this month to 30th of November 2024 with overall to contribute in building resilience to less advantage people.

The project was funded by Sweden government and would be implemented by FOA through national Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare.

During the signing ceremony yesterday, the national minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, Aya Benjamin said that they were very excited to be part of the project that would change women’s lives adding women empowerment was their goal.

“During this time of transition, we are targeting women economic empowerment this is where our focus is now because we believe that if we empower women they will be able to take care of their family. Their vulnerability to GBV will reduce and many other issues,” Aya said.

She added that most women were widowed by recurring conflict and in some families, women were the breadwinners as such empowering them to improve their livelihoods, nutrition and economic to take good care of their families.

Meanwhile, the Head of Office of Sweden Embassy in South Sudan, Joachim Waern said that they initiating relevant projects that would empower women in the areas of food insecurity and in areas where they faced severe living condition.

“It is an honor for me to be here today to initiate this collaboration between FOA and Sweden on livelihood to improve food security to families’ especially women-headed households in and Torit County,” Waern said.

“We considered the project which is highly relevant to focus on women and on their economic empowerment which are important in relation to the context at the same time women empowerment are the cornerstone of Swedish government,”.

However, the Deputy FAO representative, Felix Dzvurumi said that the project would empower women to acquire more knowledge and establish their own income generating enterprises.

He added that they would work with women to improve access to diversified agriculture, poultry, skills in promoting and handling nutrition and to empower them economically.

“For this one specifically, we have the minister of Gender we will have to work hand in hand with, Aya Benjamin and her team,” Dzvurumi said,

“If we are on time into this project, we have got component that will work with women so that they get access to credit through their own stable financing.” he added.