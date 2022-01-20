Swear in the state MPs to rescue crisis- Activist

By Atimaku Joan

A renowned activist has said the state Members of Parliament (MPs) have to be sworn in to rescue the crisis issue of flooding which is happening in the country.

According to him, the country is yet to face another wave of flood since the rainy season is about to approach and said that this should not happen without the swearing-in of the state MPs.

“I would like to take this opportunity to call on specifically the leadership of the country the president to ensure that state parliaments are really sworn in time before the beginning of the rainy season so that at least the state parliaments will take responsibilities to respond to the crisis associated with flood,” said Yakani.

The Activist affirmed that the country is most likely to face another state of flood this coming rainy season.

He stressed that there were seven states affected by flood and other than the ten states, three states were affected by the displacement of population.

Edmund Yakani stated that if state members of parliament are not sworn in this year, then the issue of the flooding might trigger a hunger gap because the states that were affected are still suffering displacement and the ones not affected have the issue of population increase.