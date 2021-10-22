SUSPENDED-Undersecretary stay put in office

By William Madouk Garang

The conflict-ridden administrative impasse involving the Vice President for Service Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi Akol and the Minister of Health, Elizabeth Achuei Yol over reshuffling of ministry’s heads of department has again deteriorated further as minister handed the embattled undersecretary Dr. Victoria Anib Majur an indefinite suspension.

VP Akol in his letter dated October 17, warned the Minster against blocking reforms commissioned by Dr. Majuron his directives.

Majur restructured the management at Juba Teaching Hospital (JTH) and reassigned sevendirectors-general and directors as per the VP’s letter.

Being the first in her docket, Minister Yol canceled all changes commissioned by the Undersecretary in what appeared to be a retaliatory response to the elimination decision taken by her junior staff allegedly without consultation.

But VP Akol later nullified the minister’s which had canceled the changes and reforms made by the undersecretary and told the minister that ‘reforms undertaken by Dr. Majur shall not be overturned’ until the presidency deliberate on the matter.

In the latest development of the faceoff, the Minster of Health, Elizabeth Achuei Yol yesterday issued another Ministerial order for indefinite suspension of the Undersecretary and replacing her with Dr. Samson Paul Baba in an acting capacity.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Article 114 (2) and Article 31 of the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of Sout Sudan 2011 (as amended). Read together with the Republican Degree No: 222/2020; I, Elizabeth Achuei Yol, Minister of Health, do hereby issue this Ministerial order;

“Suspension of Dr. Victoria Anib Majur, from her duties as the undersecretary for the Ministry of Health,” reads part of the order obtained by Juba Monitor.

The order also urged for the formation of a disciplinary board in accordance with the provisions of the Civil Service Act and Regulations to investigate the recent reshuffling and report back to her within 90 days. Earlier unconfirmed reports claimed that Dr. Majur was escorted to the office under heavy armed security personnel where she stayed the whole day.

However, by press time efforts to get comment from ministry headquarters and even at the vice President Akol’s office were futile.

On Tuesday, South Sudan Doctors Union (SSDU) on their petition said the standoff had sparked the serious argument among medical staff who look at the Ministry of Health as their institution.

“The SSDU is worried about the image and direction of the Ministry of Health is taking and is deeply concerned about the level of cooperation and coordination among its leadership,” read part of statement.

SSDU further called on President Salva Kiir and the entire presidency to intervene and find a lasting solution to the internal differences and put the Ministry in order and right track.

.