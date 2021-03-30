SUSPENDED-Covid-19 vaccination launch at J1

By James Atem Kuir

The planned Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the state house(J1)has been suspended pending further instructions, official from the Ministry of Health said.

During a weekly media briefing on Sunday, Dr. Richard Lino Lako announced that vaccination campaign would kick off in the Presidential Palace with senior public servants including President Salva Kiir who was expected to receive the first jab in the arm.

Dr. Lako had told reporters that the campaign was meant to build public trust around the Covid-19 vaccine delivered to the country.

However, the scheduled launch of the vaccine was abruptly deferredto be continued at yet to be named date without details by the J1 officials according to Mary Denis Obat the Director of Health Education and Promotion in the Ministry of Information.

“The vaccine launching has been suspended until further notice and we don’t know why the launch was suspended,” Ms.Obattold Juba Monitor on phone yesterday.

She added that the Ministry of Health’s officials were discussing the next course of action to be communicated later.

“Up to now there is an ongoing meeting and the outcomes of that meeting are yet to be communicated.We don’t know when the launching will again take place but we hope it will come out of that meeting, maybe at the end of the day we will know something,” she said.

The Ministry of Health had earlier planned to rollout the vaccine among healthcare workers in three designated vaccination sites, that isJuba Teaching Hospital, Buluk Police Hospital and Giada Military Hospital, in Juba.

The Ministry of Health said around 27,000 healthcare workers and more than 400,000 people aged above sixty-five wereexpected to be inoculated among other priority groups.

Last week, South Sudan received a consignment of about 132, 000 doses and another 60,000 doses of AstraZeneca made vaccines from the global vaccine sharing scheme, COVAX and African Union respectively.

Covid-19 has already killed 108 people since its outbreak in the country in April last year and more than 10,000 people have been confirmed positive with the deadly disease.

The second lockdown which took effect nearly two months ago is expected to expire at the end of this month, with the clerics already calling for lifting of the ban on religious gatherings.