Suspected kidnaper arrested

By Mabor Riak Magok

Authorities in Lakes State confirmed that a suspect belonging to national security services in Rumbek was arrested on Tuesday for kidnapping a Sudanese business person demanding ransom of about21 million South Sudanese pounds.

The person was kept by the suspect for more than 26 days in the bushes of Wulu County till Tuesday when security forces apprehended him.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the caretaker Minister of Information and Communication in Lakes State William KocjiKerjok condemned the criminal act committed by the official.

The Police Chief Inspector in WuluCounty Machar Maker Riel said that the assailant is held at police cell while investigation is ongoing.

The police chief inspector Machar Maker Riel urged the Sudanese Business Community in Rumbek to remain calm as investigation continues at the police station adding he will be sentto court for trial.

“This is a criminal act committed. We have to inform you that Adom Bara who was kept by the kidnapers in bushes of WuluCounty is alive and safe. He will soon be okay when he comes out from the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” said PoliceInspector Riel.