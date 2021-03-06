jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, March 7th, 2021
Editorial

SUPREME AIRLINE MANAGEMENT SHOULD COME OUT CLEAN

The management of Supreme Airline whose plane crashed and killed ten people in Jonglei State this week should not come out of the blue to tell the country that their planes are registered in Gambia and France. What is so important with them being registered there when they have been rejected in the immediate neighbourhoods as unfit to fly the skies in these countries? Supreme Management is telling the country that the firm’s insurers from UK are in the country to assess the cause of the crash and damages for compensation. It is too soon as if someone was just waiting for this opportunity. No one wish to lose a family member, a relative or a friend. One needs only to visit the airport to see the wreckages of planes in the far end of the runway to know how sound they can be mechanically. Indeed, these wreckages belong to scrap metal not runways where they are parked with some having grass overgrown through them. The civil aviation and the airport authorities should not continue to allow these scenes in the main contact point like Juba International Airport. From the public eye points, the management of the airline should not play games of covering for the crash by claiming innocence where lives have been lost. Can they say who their insurers from UK are and if they have flight route in both Gambia and France where they says the airline had been registered. The facts remain that there must be order in the management of public utilities by those charged. Why they wait to act after being given order by the appointing authority abides mysterious.This time they acted only after the President of the country told them to do so. Some of these people are let down to the appointing institution. Supreme Airline management should not take the country for a ride.

