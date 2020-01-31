jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, February 1st, 2020
HomeOpinionEditorialSUPPORT YOUTH TO FURTHER THEIR EDUCATION
Editorial

SUPPORT YOUTH TO FURTHER THEIR EDUCATION

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

When we received the call from the Indian Embassy in Juba that one of us had been selected to go for a two month course in Delhi, we were all happy and that call although not the first one had opened another new chapter for Juba Monitor staff. In most cases only our journalists have had the privileges of going out for short and long term overseas training and seminars. This time it was different because the embassy had earlier sent a list of courses that were to take place in India at different period of time. Our own Administrator who doubles as our Project Officer, John Mangar was to leave the country for two months. I will not go into details. But he is leaving tomorrow and this in itself is a plus to Juba Monitor and the management for the institution to be recognized regionally and globally. This is just but to mention why l had accompanied John Mangar to the embassy. My take is however, the urge and the longing of the youth of this country to go for further education. It is so real that they need to be supported to reach their desired goal. It is so real that l met a number of students and youth who desired to get a chance to go to India to further their future. It is an urge and desire which should be open and given to these youth who are gearing to take this country to the next level. In fact one needed to see how eager and willing they were while waiting for their time for the interview to come. I am privy to information that more than 1,000 students or youth had applied for the only 15 positions which were available. This is an indication that more institutions of higher learning properly organized and recognized should open doors to the youth who are still keen to pursue their education in all sectors of socio-economic development. But, while doing this there must be check and balance on which institutions are training our youth. There must be separation between the good and the bad. However, other friendly countries should open the door like the Indian government to admit or to allow more students to take up different professions which would assist and help in the development of the country. There is no limit to education and anyone who longs for it should be given a chance. An educated country is a well-informed nation which makes informed decision on its growth and development. Let us give our youth a chance to further or pursue their education without much ado and support them when and where necessary. They are the future well-being of this nation. That they have shown interests in different fields; they should be given more chance to do just that. For India and other friendly countries, give support for the education of our youth for a brighter future.   

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

Editorial

THE CULTURE OF LEASING OUT TO NGOs ONLY SHOULD STOP

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Everyone has a right of choice to lease or to let out a property to their preferred would be clients or tenants. However there is a culture by some landlords in Juba that should be discouraged. These crops of property owners are not welcoming or giving a chance to single tenants. They want their premises to be leased or rented out to NGOs. Which sounds proper up to a certain point but what they do not understand is that how many NGOs are operating in the country which will occupy...
Editorial

Training on safety of journalists ends

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in ChiefJuba Monitor Training of safety of journalists in Addis Ababa, Ethiopian started on 27 and ended on 29 of this month. Participants invited were about 19 from South Sudan, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Eritrea. One of the aims of the training was to train journalists on how to take care of themselves in hostile environment, how to avoid risks, harassment, report on sensitive stories, avoid kidnapping, physical attacks and other forms of dangers during coverage and in their day-to-day life. The training met most of the expectations...
Editorial

Academic year 2020 beginning soon

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna NimirianoEditor in ChiefJuba Monitor Currently, administrations of various schools are busy announcing school academic year to alert parents to register their children. Most of the schools would begin in February as planned by the Ministry of Education in every new academic year in the country. However, parents who planned early have already budgeted for the fees and other requirements needed by the administrations of the schools. Such parents have no problems; their children will begin classes without any difficulty. Parents who are still looking for money, would delay registration...
error: Content is protected !!