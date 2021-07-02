SUPPORT UP COMING YOUNG FEMALES

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

I was so touched with the story of this young lady who happened to have ventured in the world of electrical engineering a field once dominated by male. I was reading the story of Cecilia Malik who went into the profession without knowing anything but after being inspired by the courses organized by the local and international NGOs under the auspices of IOM. The story of this young lady who is now qualified and fully in the know should set the road map for others who are still in the belief that. There are work to be done by men and which women can do. We should come to terms and understand that the world-over, no work or job is preserved for either sex. Both sexes’ shares in all professions even the once exclusive aviation, particularly pilots and flight engineers. We have seen women drive heavy or earth machines for road constructions. They are in the building industry and some in the marine sector. There are engineers and architectures in the building industry. Others are wizard creators of ideas just like men are just to list few. It is the duty and responsibility of all of us to encourage and give hope to our youth more the young girls not to shy away from effective competition. If we need to stand as a successful nation the youth must be given proper education and let to go for their desired future line. Why do we think being an artist cannotpropel one to success and fame? Hollywood has produced famous actors in film making and even music. There comes a time when our children must take their positive and desired path without parents standing on their ways except by guiding them to the right path.

Malik is one of the many youth people who want to go far with their desired ambition and who need support to get there even if not necessarily monetary, but moral and free space to actualize their inner held dreams.The culture where girls or women were meant for the kitchen is long gone and if you still live in that world then you have been left behind with the current wave in life. It could be difficult to adjust to this but accept that you have a duty to give out to your children or kith and kin the best they deserve in their future life. This is not asking too much from the society we are in which should be able to understand the principle of human need and which must direct and work for the best of all mankind inclusively. To know and understand the need of the youth who we must always encourage to be future good citizens, we have to open up to them in discussions. We must lead them to know the good and the bad of the world. We must remain human enough to respect their desired positive wishes for the benefit of the country and the entire human race.