jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, February 26th, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialSUPPORT UNIVERSITY OF JUBA ON TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY PPROGRAM
Editorial

SUPPORT UNIVERSITY OF JUBA ON TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY PPROGRAM

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

It must be accepted that education is the key to future development of both mankind and the country. This should be taken and applied gracefully with all key players in the sector without putting a boundary line. It is indeed the time to boost and uplift the hospitality and tourism industry which has lagged behind due to a number of factors that faced the country. It is fortunate that the Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba Prof. John A.  Akec and his Zetech University counterpart Pro. Njenga Munene showed the existing gap and came out with a formula to seal the hole. Although Zetech is privately owned with administration in Nairobi, it is one of the leading private institutions which caters for students across the board South Sudan included. Two academicians have reached an agreement that both their institutions will cooperate and collaborate jointly in starting students programs that will cover the professional teaching and graduating personnel in the hospitality and tourism sectors. This will benefit the country since the sector has not been fully tapped and the natural resources that can possibly compete with others in the region lying idle instead of being turned into use for revenue generation. True in some of the neighbouring countries tourism and hospitality are key factors in revenue generation with others being on the top in GPD. Hopefully the program initiated and started by the two professors will go a long way in ensuring that well-equipped and talent young men and women were produced to take over responsibility  of managing the sector effectively and properly not only for the country but the whole region  and the continent as a whole. There is no limit to learning since a country can only grow and develop with good educational background. This program needs to be supported by all who are keen on extra revenue and developing the sector.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

TIME and TIMING

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Robin SABAN UPF Peace Ambassador. robinsaban@hotmail.com Time:The indefinite continued progress of existence and events in the past, present, and future are regarded as a whole. Timing: The choice, judgment, or control of when something should be done. Since time is indefinite, endless, and when timing itself is a choice, the control and decision-making process always needs a different approach. The time and the timing must be managed in a timely manner otherwise the decision-making process can be very costly, especially for anything concerning our social or professional life. We hear...
Editorial

DERIVE GOOD KNOWLEDGE UNIVERSALLY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Proper knowledge and good learning are not only received in the classroom.  Once upon a time one of my journalism lecturers told me no sorry (us) that if you want to excel and be a good scribe, be an all-rounder and must be keen to listen to topics and discussions around you. He told us that one has to be courageous and frank when facing any newsmaker or personality and above all must always be ready to learn not in the classroom but...
Editorial

THERE IS YET ANOTHER PLANE CRASH

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Another surprising news came on Wednesday that 14 passengers survived ,what would have been a fatal plane crash after a plane traveling from Uror Payam to Bor town of Jonglei State crashed as it struggled to land. The incident occurred after the plane squirmed tirelessly to land in Bor town and later diverted its direction to the bush resulting in damages to the cockpit. In March last year, South Sudan Civil Aviation suspended a number of aviation companies due to passive quality of aircrafts that did not meet the standards...
error: Content is protected !!