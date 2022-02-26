SUPPORT UNIVERSITY OF JUBA ON TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY PPROGRAM

It must be accepted that education is the key to future development of both mankind and the country. This should be taken and applied gracefully with all key players in the sector without putting a boundary line. It is indeed the time to boost and uplift the hospitality and tourism industry which has lagged behind due to a number of factors that faced the country. It is fortunate that the Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba Prof. John A. Akec and his Zetech University counterpart Pro. Njenga Munene showed the existing gap and came out with a formula to seal the hole. Although Zetech is privately owned with administration in Nairobi, it is one of the leading private institutions which caters for students across the board South Sudan included. Two academicians have reached an agreement that both their institutions will cooperate and collaborate jointly in starting students programs that will cover the professional teaching and graduating personnel in the hospitality and tourism sectors. This will benefit the country since the sector has not been fully tapped and the natural resources that can possibly compete with others in the region lying idle instead of being turned into use for revenue generation. True in some of the neighbouring countries tourism and hospitality are key factors in revenue generation with others being on the top in GPD. Hopefully the program initiated and started by the two professors will go a long way in ensuring that well-equipped and talent young men and women were produced to take over responsibility of managing the sector effectively and properly not only for the country but the whole region and the continent as a whole. There is no limit to learning since a country can only grow and develop with good educational background. This program needs to be supported by all who are keen on extra revenue and developing the sector.