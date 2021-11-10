jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, November 10th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtSupport orphans Center
A foot for thought

Support orphans Center

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday Juba Monitor team and other media houses went to orphans Center to share the joy of Odongo Odoyo happy birthday together with the children. It was made in a simple way but has big meaning to Odoyo, orphans Center and Juba Monitor family. According to the Director of the Center, Angelo Kenyi said there were a lot of challenges facing them. One of them was the issue of hunger and education of the children.
Many of the children reached to University level, others secondary school and the youngest were in the kinder garden. The children were somehow good but they lack hygiene in the house. Kenyi further said the Center is under renovation at the moment. I hope after finishing, it would improve the living standard of the children.

Those children need spiritual support so that they grow in better way with the fear of God. However, it is a collective responsibility to all of us to support the orphans as they were 61 children, both males and females. This is a great number; some of them would be responsible people in the country.

We need to invest on them because they are the future of this country. It was the birth day of Odoyo made us to know the situation of the orphans; otherwise, it is not possible to know how they are suffering and their living condition.  Those who are in University level had already taken step. After few years they will finish and get job or work in the same Center.

We need to encourage them and understand the missing needs in the house so that they don’t feel like they are orphans. Nevertheless, we need to create more activities to them, to keep them busy like sports in general, for example football both for females and males. I thank God for the success of the programme and understood the condition of the children.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Ambassador week

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor On Friday 5th of November, 2021 Ambassador of Norwegian Siv  Kaspersen visited Juba Monitor to see the  progress and challenges facing the newspaper. She said despite the challenges, the newspaper is doing well. She encouraged staff in the newsroom to continue doing good work for the reason that this country needs them. Other situation is not easy to handle but for the important of the news in the country, journalists should work hard and ensure that they brought accurate information to the public....
A foot for thought

Life of refugees

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor I have not been a refugee but I was a refugee when I was a baby with my late mother. That cannot qualify me to talk about my experience as refugee for example, I have been in the camp and elsewhere. I was Internal Displaced Person during the time of war between Sudan government and Sudan Peoples’ Liberation Movement (SPLM}. However, the life of refugees I am talking about was what I heard from people who have been refugees and those who talked...
A foot for thought

Police won friendly match

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday police for Central Equatoria State played friendly match with journalists, the game ended with journalists nil and police one. It was a friendly match which marked the International Day to end Impunity (IDEI} on crime Against Journalists, under the theme: “Countering threats of violence and crimes against journalists to protect freedom of expression for all.” It was the international theme for the celebration all over the world for the year 2021. During the celebration it was said that journalists should have spirit...
A foot for thought

Journalists celebrate IDEI

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Today journalists in South Sudan are commemorating International Day to End Impunity on Crimes Committed against Journalists (IDEI}. Under the theme: “Countering threats of violence and crimes against journalists to protect freedom of expression for all”. It is a great day for journalists all over the world. A day to remember the suffering journalists went through and how they overcome some of them. In South Sudan it was not easy for journalists to endure other challenges they faced and still facing from time...
error: Content is protected !!