Super Star beats Jebel Koteen 3-1 in Zone two final

By Yiep Joseph

On Sunday, Super Stars (the champion of Jonglei state)have beaten Jebel Koteen football club (Kapoeta) 3-1 in Zone two final South Sudan Cup.

As matches for South Sudan cup continued in various towns of South Sudan, Super Stars made it by beating Jebel Koteen football club(Kapoeta) in Zone two final that took place yesterday in Buluk playground in Juba.

The match kicked off at noon hours with the subsequent arrival of fans(Supporters) from different parts of the city with hope to witness the standard trends of sport beefed up with peace and unconditional victory.

As the match went on, Superstar placed smiles on the faces of the fans by scoring the first goal in 19 minutes. Arika Roma, the superstar striker with Jersey 9 dived, confused the opponent goalkeeper on what resulted to the first goal of the match.

Again in 35 minutes, Arika bounced back with a second goal to secure their position since it was 10 minutes to half time.

Meanwhile, Magai Gordon with Jersey added the 3rd goal finalizing the first half of the game with 3-1 in favor of superstars.

At the start of the second half, hope engulfed Jebel Koteen fans as their players smeared hope on their faces through several attempts on targets by strikers.

The moral boosters from Jebel Koteen came up with a slogan of equalizing for peace, a move that bothered their players to give more pressure to their opponents which resulted to a penalty in their favor.

James Taban from Jebel Koteenhowever took up a zeal to kick the penalty, a move that resulted to a goal that later became the only goal for his team.

The two teams are still in the mix, waiting for Zalan football club of Rumbek, Al Hilal FC Wau and Qadasia FC of Renk all the games would be played in Juba.

In his remark,Umar Abdalla,Head coach of the superstar football club appreciated the players from both teams for their peaceful game.

He called on the players to maintain the spirit of victory as a move to win South Sudan Cup.

Meanwhile, his counterpart from Jebel Koteen accepted the defeat and urged for peaceful matches in the coming games.