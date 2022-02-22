SUMMONED-Governors, administrators in Juba

By Bida Elly David

The four governors and four area administrators summoned five by the National Council of States yesterday arrived in Juba to answer and explain issues connected with insecurity within their jurisdictions.

The four governors summoned who arrived in the capital city were Louis Lobong Lojore of Eastern Equatoria State, Alieny AleuWarrap, Denay Jock Chagor Jonglei State, Alfred FutuyoKaraba Western Equatoria State as while the three heads from the three administrative were Kuol Deim Kuol for Abyei, Lokali Amae for Pibor and Peter Dau for Ruweng alongside accompanied by a number of their government officials.

“The purpose of the visit was to respond to calls made by the Council requesting them to present and discuss issues regarding insecurity and governance and point out remedies through which those challenges would be addressed”.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Alex Daniel the Press Secretary in the office of Western Equatoria State Governor confirmed the arrival of his boss whom he said had also met with other colleagues based on a similar summon.

‘’The major aim of the visit was a response to a call made by the National Council of States some days back requesting them to present and discuss issues in regard to insecurity and governance as well as point out remedies through which those challenges would be addressed. The arrival of the four governors, Ministers and heads of the three administrative areas was based on the same summons involving different agendas. Cumulative nature of the summon, the four states have been experiencing with series of security challenges in regard to road attacks, communal disputes resulting to violation of the law, planting threats and fear to the citizens’’ he said