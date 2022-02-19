Summary of the week

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

This week has been good in other places and at the same time it was bad in other states that have clashed in the areas. If I take an example from yesterday’s edition, there were a lot of criminal cases reported in the newspapers. In the Juba Monitor newspaper, there were four stories on the issues of people killed, houses were burned, violence occurring between Ngok of Abyei Administrative Area and Twic of Warrap state.

Another story was the continuation of the history in the case of Bishop-elect shot in the Catholic Diocese of Rumbek which reflects bad image of churches in the country. A man of God cannot do the wrong thing to his colleagues in the same field. Now there are no differences between church and politicians.

The third story was about four men who raped a teenage girl in Aweil and other related stories that had cases of violence in the country. In the stories of Ngok, politicians were accused of inciting communities to fight. This is not the first time that politicians have been accused of making incitement that caused violence and mobilizing youths to fight other youths in other states.

All those situations were against peace in the country. Politicians are supposed to create programs that support peace in the country. The cases of violence have become common in the sense that aged men go with young girls of not their ages in a wrong way. Although there is law in the country, still the case of rape was there among girls below 18 years.

Those girls raped were lacking safety to them and respect to human dignity. It is not advisable to force a girl to a condition that is beyond her capacity.

Therefore, authorities concerned should look in to this situation and bring it to book. As I said in the above-mentioned statement, the stories published on Friday18th of this month, some of them carried criminal cases. Men in general and those who did such actions must face the charges of law.

Let us fear God and follow the Ten Commandment of God because at the end of the day, you will be charged for what you did in this world.

May God bless us all.