Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Summary of the week is what had happened to you within this week and beyond. It could be a good or bad week for you based on what you went through. The common activities of the week for many people are death cases, sicknesses and others. It would be your good luck if you didn’t go through a tough situation. All the ways go to Rome with the week and the activities that had happened to each and every one.

For me is different, I cannot explain to you it was among the bad ones, keep it with you or continue praying to me and Juba Monitor so that you enjoy the quality information that is being provided to you by Juba Monitor staff.

Sometimes things happen for good or bad and you need to consider the way it happened. For the reason that everything is not in your hands, your plan is different from the plan of God, at the same time, the devil is also planning to destroy your plan. The only thing is to stand firm in life and continue doing good and positive things.

If you happen to be in bad situation this week, expect next week could be better and you will rejoice in it. It is my wish to all of you readers of Juba Monitor, to see you doing well and progressing together with Juba Monitor. Better to help each other in good and bad conditions, at the end of the day we will meet because we are human beings.

Life is full of temptations, it is up to you to overcome the situation upon, if you need help, see who can give you that support. Otherwise, you can approach the wrong person who could add more problems to you. Manage yourself well and put in mind there is somebody responsible “God.”.

Ask Him from time to time to give you comfort because people of this world cannot give you.

May God bless us all.