Summary of the day

B

Anna Nimiriano

Editor in Chief

Juba Monitor

Yesterday I was reading newspapers and I found that almost most of the information published were the same, that is to say congratulatory messages, recognitions and other good words from different people to President Salva Kiir with the decision he took for returning the country to ten states.

Addition to that the languages of people in Juba also have changed to some points, compared to the previous months where there were a lot of outstanding issues that needed to be resolved during the talks. Like the language of violent, insecurity, violation of peace process, those languages are disappearing now. It means people are restoring peace in themselves, which is the beginning of new era in the country. We need to keep on with that standard.

If the Transitional Government is formed, people may talk about the process of development and progress in the country. Famers would start thinking or planning on agriculture activities. For example, how many types of crops to be planted this year and so many other things on agriculture actions?

Government would start to plan on the training of soldiers in cantonment areas. Conduct orientation courses for them to become one national Army in the country. All those are the ideas to come in the minds of people and government officials.

It means the languages of people are changing from violent to peace in the coming periods. Like these days, many people were talking about the brilliant decision taken by President Kiir. It has become hot news in the country. I hope this language of peace could work throughout start right on the date the announcement was made up to the rest of the years to come.

Now, the best thing to do is for the citizens and politicians to build on the existing peace in the country. The language of peace could begin from home and it goes to various communities within the country. Expertise should prepare them to transform the languages of people from war or conflict to peace, including trauma healing. It is going to be time of forgiveness and reconciliation among South Sudanese.

That initiative should start with our leaders and go down to the people of the grassroots. It is the work of faith based groups and others to do it. On the other hand, politicians should handle themselves in accordance with the law and policies of the country. However, media houses should do their work professionally, for the reason that each and everybody has accountability at the end of the day. We need to avoid any obstacle that should cause damage to peace.

May God bless us all.