Summary of Killing cases

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Starting from last week and the beginning of this week, a lot of people have died. Majority of them were forced to die because they were killed with unknown gunmen, communal clashes for example, in Tombura ambushed andJuba Nimule Road and others. These increased death cases in the country apart from those who died with different kind of diseases.

According to the information published in the newspapers, 2,500 people were displaced from Tombura, because of the insecurity condition in the areas. Among them, 65 houses and propertieswere burnt. Many others lost lives within short period of time.This is not the first time; people of Tombura were experiencing such kind of killings.Last month the same community had clashes, it resulted to loss of lives.

These are new killings in one state apart from the ambush that occurred last week a long Juba Nimule Road and still are increasing. Yesterday there was information seen by Juba Monitorthat a driver coming from Kenya was killed at Juba Nimule road on 22 of this month. However, it was bad news to hear that a person was killed at the same road within few days after major incidents.

In the statement seen by Juba Monitor sayingthat drivers from Kenya protested that they would not come to South Sudan because of the incident.

This situation of killing innocent peoplehad shown lack of adequate security on the road and peace in the country, for the reason that those areas are supposed to be protected by security, especially areas that were residential.

Those who were killed last week, the distance of incident was not far from Juba,they were almost approaching Juba City. The above mentioned numbers of displaced people were big population; government should take care of them.Therefore, government should bring the situation to control, people cannot continue killing themselves in such manner. It would look like there is no peace in the country. Nevertheless, authorities would identify the genesis of those killings.

People cannot continue reporting killings issues from time to time.

May God bless us all.