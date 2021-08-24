jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, August 24th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtSummary of Killing cases
A foot for thought

Summary of Killing cases

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Starting from last week and the beginning of this week, a lot of people have died. Majority of them were forced to die because they were killed with unknown gunmen, communal clashes for example, in Tombura ambushed andJuba Nimule Road and others. These increased death cases in the country apart from those who died with different kind of diseases.

According to the information published in the newspapers, 2,500 people were displaced from Tombura, because of the insecurity condition in the areas. Among them, 65 houses and propertieswere burnt. Many others lost lives within short period of time.This is not the first time; people of Tombura were experiencing such kind of killings.Last month the same community had clashes, it resulted to loss of lives.

These are new killings in one state apart from the ambush that occurred last week a long Juba Nimule Road and still are increasing. Yesterday there was information seen by Juba Monitorthat a driver coming from Kenya was killed at Juba Nimule road on 22 of this month.  However, it was bad news to hear that a person was killed at the same road within few days after major incidents.

In the statement seen by Juba Monitor sayingthat drivers from Kenya protested that they would not come to South Sudan because of the incident.

This situation of killing innocent peoplehad shown lack of adequate security on the road and peace in the country, for the reason that those areas are supposed to be protected by security, especially areas that were residential.

Those who were killed last week, the distance of incident was not far from Juba,they were almost approaching Juba City. The above mentioned numbers of displaced people were big population; government should take care of them.Therefore, government should bring the situation to control, people cannot continue killing themselves in such manner. It would look like there is no peace in the country. Nevertheless, authorities would identify the genesis of those killings.

People cannot continue reporting killings issues from time to time.

 May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Sisters Abut and Roba laid to rest

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday the late Sisters Mary Abut and Regina Roba were laid to rest in their final home at Rejaf. It was not easy for Christians to see two catholic sisters laid down at the same time. But as Christian we believed that they are in the hands of God. They were murdered in cold blood, their blood will be the one to identify the criminals. There is nothing impossible to God. When they were been killed, God saw the killers. Nobody in this...
A foot for thought

Stop killing Church personnel’s, says Bishop

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba His Grace Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla said we came to recognize the lives of late two sisters, Mary Abut and Regina Roba in the presence of God . The two sisters were in Loa for the celebration of Centenary on 15th  of August , 2021 before they could die on 16th when returning to Juba. The two sisters participated well, sadly they died in the hands of our people. They were forced to die because they...
A foot for thought

People should remember Loa Centenary celebration

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor To remember Loa Centenary is to review the good things that happened on the day of the celebration. I know after the celebration the incidents that occurred on the road worried people and made them think more negatively. Let us have hope despite what happened, it is part of human beings on earth that is why the bible is teaching us that let us be ready any time because we don’t know the day and the time. Those who died along Juba -Nimule...
error: Content is protected !!