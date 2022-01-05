jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, January 5th, 2022
Editorial

SUICIDE RISE ON HIGH RISE

It doesn’t take a month to month to hear an incident about someone who has committed suicide. It something that happens in every week which should be given public attention. A human life could not be lost simply like that without a good reason and people keep silent without finding out what the root causes. Making it worse, the recorded cases of suicides are people of young age between 15 to 30 years. One could not understand what is really happening. Families, communities, churches, NGOs working for protection of human rights and the government have to work to together to reduce the rate of suicide in South Sudan.

The story of the 20 years old man who committed suicide in Lakes States is shocking. It is narrated by witnesses that he distributed his belongings to friends and told the brother to marry 2 wives, one for him and the other for young brother. And unfortunately, the other day he was found dead as he hanged himself with a bedsheet on the roof of the house.

A lot of such stories were told, and it is time an attention is given to these rising threats. Al lot of you people are traumatized because of the long Conflicts and economic factors which prevent them from pursuing their dreams. Suicide could be due to stress cause by lack of employment, oppression or poverty itself. Once a human finds a lot of obstacles on the path leading to destination of his or her dreams, hope is lost and it feels like no reason to live. Some suicides happen as a result of force marriages. Young girls not ready to be wives and want to first finish their studies are given off to men out of their choices just because of money. Communal revenge attacks, cattle raiding and lack of access to education and human basic rights can be among the factors contributing to the rise suicidal deaths.

However, the concerned authorities and Civil Society groups need to put efforts in doing investigations and research physiological researches to find out the possible cause and solutions of suicides.

