Thursday, August 26th, 2021
Suicide cases increase in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei.

Authorities in Yei-River County confirmed that cases related to suicide had raised up high in Yei-River County.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Commissioner of Yei-River,Agrey Cyrus Kanyikwa said that,five people attempted to commit suicide in the last ten days while four died and one survived.

“These suicide cases are attributed to too much consumption of alcohol with exception of one who took medicine, and the intention is not known and there is one which happened last night in atlabara which we don’t know if it is a family issue, because she served the family members with food and walked out and hanged herself and when the family realized,it was already too late. I want to urge the headmen sub-chiefs and chiefs in all the areas to take time to talk to the people and report such cases early,” Kanyikwa said.

He added that, thecouples have to manage their families with care as it is a responsibility given to each one by God. The family issues should not lead them to heavy drinking and commit suicide by hanging themselves.

He revealed that “Family issues will ever be there as long as we live as human beings. We need to manage our families with care because God has given us that opportunity,”

Meanwhile, Yei medical Director Dr Joseph Malish urged partners who were dealing with mental health and psychosocial support to conduct awareness on mental health.

“Cases of suicide are alarming and we urge health partners to support the communities during this difficult moments.more than four cases of suicide were reported last week and that today a case of a 22-Year-old man was reported to have hanged himself,’

He added that, the cases indicated signs of hanging, but commented that the issue requires further investigations. “Currently the cases of suicide are alarming. Last week we received about four cases and today another case is received again. For us as health care providers, we are urging partners who are dealing in mental health and psycho-social support to intervene in community awareness. Issues of suicide use to happen once in a while but this one now is too much,”

He revealed that,for the first time four cases of suicide to be recorded in such a big number within a week in Yei-River County.Community and religious leaders were urged to take the lead in awareness of the people who might be traumatised due to economic or conflict situation the country is going through.

